SeaSpire Unveils Bioprinted Plant-Based Whole Cut Snapper

SeaSpire, an Indian alt seafood startup, reveals a clean label whole-cut snapper alternative, claiming it is the first of its kind to produce bioprinted whole-cut whitefish products in the APAC region.

SeaSpire, a foodtech producer of whole cuts of seafood alternatives, is establishing an operational base in India to cater to the APAC region and has an R&D base in New Zealand. The founders state that the snapper, its first product, was created using only seven clean label plant-based ingredients using its proprietary bioprinting platform.

Over the coming months, the company will pilot-launch its first set of plant-based seafood offerings in India and New Zealand, focusing on building an alternative-seafood brand in the emerging APAC markets including Singapore and Australasia.

“We see greenfield opportunities when it comes to alt-seafoods in the largest seafood consuming regions like India and south-east Asia. We aim to drive category growth in this region with a range of healthy and delectable alt-seafood starting with our whole-muscle whitefish fillets’, says co-founder Shantanu Dhangar.

“We need smart proteins and even a smarter production infrastructure to address sustainable food transition for future generations. Reducing supply chain stress, ingredient innovations and upcycling feedstock are supporting pillars for our success at SeaSpire”, says co-founder Varun Gadodia.

The company will be showcasing its products at Tomorrow’s Protein Summit by XPRIZE Foundation later this year and is aiming for its plant-based whitefish whole cuts to launch in early 2023.