SuperMeat Partners With Migros, Switzerland’s Largest Supermarket and Meat Manufacturer

SuperMeat, the Israeli cultivated meat startup, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Switzerland’s largest retail supermarket chain and leading meat manufacturer, Migros. The MOU will expedite the production and distribution of cultivated meat on a commercial scale.

As part of the partnership, Migros has invested in SuperMeat, indicating that the industry sees a strong interest among consumers in alternative proteins. The two companies aim to solidify an infrastructure to distribute and sell cultivated meat on a wide scale to meet the demand of the European consumer looking for more efficient and sustainable alternative products. The move follows a similar deal signed between SuperMeat and PHW Group, one of Europe’s largest poultry producers, as the cultivated meat company moves ever closer to commercialization.



Switzerland’s largest retail company and largest employer, Migros has been increasingly investing in the alt protein sphere. The company is a key partner in the new “cultivated meat hub” currently under development and slated to be operational from early 2023. Migros has also invested in Chicago startup Aqua Cultured Foods, a leader in the emerging alt seafood market, and has also launched a vegan boiled egg in its stores.

“As consumers demand more sustainable, healthier, and alternative protein products, Migros wants to ensure it is prepared to meet the needs of this growing customer base when the time comes,” stated Matthew Robin, CEO ELSA-Mifroma, a Migros Group company. “Having the opportunity to taste SuperMeat’s cultivated chicken personally at their restaurant in Israel, I was very impressed with how similar this was to traditional chicken, confirming my conviction of the potential for this technology to change the meat industry.”