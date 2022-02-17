Aleph Farms’ Space Program Has Launch as the Cultivated Steak Leader Reveals New HQ

Aleph Farms – the cultivated meat pioneer – has moved into new headquarters in Rehovot, Israel’s biotech hub. The new facility will include a pilot production facility and state-of-the-art R&D center, as the cell-cultured steak leader progresses towards global commercialization. The company’s space program – Aleph Zero – has also revealed its launch date as part of the Rakia Mission.

Speaking to vegconomist, Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms explained: “As part of our space program Aleph Zero, at the end of March 2022 we will be part of the historic Rakia Mission, led by the Ramon Foundation and the Israeli Space Agency. The mission is historic because it is part of Axiom Space’s Ax-1 Mission, operated by SpaceX, and is the first-ever mission manned by a crew of private citizens to the ISS.”

Meanwhile back on Earth, Aleph Farm’s new 65,000 square foot facility increases its operations sixfold, with the pilot facility set to become fully operational by summer this year. The cultivated steak leader has an initial market launch slated for the end of 2022, pending regulatory approval. The new facility also includes a community center that will embrace the creative ethos of Aleph Farms and the company’s approach to the future of food.

Meat ecosystem

Aleph Farm’s strategy to integrate into the existing meat ecosystem and drive a broader positive impact has seen the company partner with major global meat companies across the world. The strategy aims to leverage the expertise and infrastructure of partnered companies, such as Cargill (US), Migros (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) and BRF (Brazil). Aleph is also working alongside the Federation University Australia to better understand the role of cultivated meat in leading the livestock farming industry through a Just Transition.

“Aleph Farms team is passionate about changing the world around us, one bite at a time,” stated Eyal Rivlin, VP of production and operations. “Our new facility enables us to scale our production capabilities and launch limited quantities of our steak around the end of the year, pending regulatory approval. We’ve worked hard to get here, and it is exciting to see the infrastructure that will help bring our vision to life.”