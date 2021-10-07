    • Ashton Kutcher Invests in MeaTech to Help Push Israeli Cultivated Meat to Market

    October 7, 2021
    In today’s most unlikely news, a collective called Sound Ventures led by actor Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, the Israeli-American businessman and investor known for Maverick Records and his work with Madonna and U2, has announced a partnership with Israel’s cultivated meat leader MeaTech, the world’s first publicly traded cultivated meat producer.

    Sound Ventures describes itself as “an investment vehicle dedicated to the next generation of clean, circular and sustainable businesses. Anchored by a partnership program with some of the world’s leading brands and corporations, our unique investment thesis is focused on sustainable supply chain management. The partnership aims to accelerate growth and expedite the commercialization of MeaTech’s proprietary cultured meat production technologies.

    MeaTech production line
    @MeaTech

    Ashton Kutcher commented: “We are delighted to partner with MeaTech and assist it in its journey to become the market leader in cultured meat production. We are excited about MeaTech’s innovative technologies, which we believe position MeaTech to be the leader in industrial scale production of cultured meat, a key for a more sustainable and clean meat production. We intend to work closely with MeaTech’s management to help MeaTech implement its strategy and achieve its goals and global success by leveraging our marketing, strategic expertise, and network.

    The engagement with MeaTech is in line with our group’s mission to provide sustainable solutions through company building, investment, and acceleration of companies and technologies across various sustainability domains.”

    MeaTech cultured fat
    © MeaTech

    Sharon Fima, CEO of MeaTech, said, “We are extremely excited to announce our strategic collaboration with such an entrepreneurial, visionary group. We believe this engagement will help accelerate our journey in becoming the global leader in the cultivated meat industry. We will leverage their expertise and relationships with key industry players to help us propel our strategy, go-to-market activities and brand.”

