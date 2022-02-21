CellulaREvolution Raises Further £1.75M for Cultivated Meat Biotech Solutions

CellulaREvolution, the UK biotech disrupter and Newcastle University spin-off, has raised £1.75 million in a fresh funding round. The investment will be used to accelerate R&D and strengthen the commercial team as the cultivated meat solutions company prepares to take its bioreactor technologies to market.

CellulaREvolution is aiming to revolutionize the way cells are grown with its scalable bioprocessing technology, offering a B2B solution to the cost-efficient commercialization of cultivated meat in the coming years. The company claims its upstream technologies will be of critical importance in establishing cultivated meat as a future global food solution, as well as boasting applications in the biologics and cell therapeutics verticals.

The process developed by CellulaREvolution facilitates a higher yield at a lower cost by replacing traditional batch processes with continuous cell culturing technologies, offering more efficient and affordable cell proliferation, according to the company. This fresh funding follows a seed investment of £1.2m in January 2021, a round which featured CPT Capital – an investor in other cultured meat startups such as BlueNalu and Aleph Farms.

“I am delighted to announce the investment from Happiness Capital and Allusion One. We have been able to secure growth funding from very reputable investors and are now ready to accelerate the development of our products and our company at an increased pace”, commented Leo Groenewegen CEO of CellulaREvolution. “Looking forward we will be bringing our enabling technologies to market soon, doing our part to bring high quality and affordably cultured meat to consumer’s plate sooner rather than later!”