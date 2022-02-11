Coca-Cola Backed Wilk Receives US Patent Approval to “Revolutionize” Dairy Industry

Israel’s Wilk, a publicly-traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WILK, develops industrial processes for producing cultivated human and animal milk from milk-producing mammary cells. The company announces it has now received US patent approval.

Previously known as Biomilk, the company received $2 million last summer from Coca-Cola Israel, operating as The Central Bottling Company (CBC) – the exclusive Israeli franchise of Coca-Cola.

Wilk reveals it has received patent approval for Methods and Systems for in-Vitro Milk Production from the US Patent and Trademark Office, making it an exclusive patent holder for research methods and technologies for cultured milk and breastmilk production. Wilk says to vegconomist that its technology enables the reduction of greenhouse emissions, preserves natural resources and signifies it possesses “for the first time, the ability to produce real milk without the need for animals, real breastmilk from human mammary cells, and the systems and processes that simplify the separation of milk components from the cultured cells in a manner that will maximize efficiency.”

Wilk is planning for future production of both regular cultured milk and specially cultivated human breastmilk that offer key components to support infant health and development.

“We are delighted to have been granted this patent approval, the culmination of years of intensive investment in research and development, and the confidence it displays in Wilk’s processes for producing cultured cell-based milk,” said Tomer Aizen, CEO of Wilk. “This will help to further establish our reputation as a leader in the field of cell-based milk production, while bringing us one step closer to the ultimate goal of revolutionizing the dairy industry.”