Is this Cannibalism? BiteLabs Wants to Produce “Celebrity Meat” Salami Using Cells of Hollywood Stars

Cultivated meat technology offers a host of benefits; less land and water use, and far less pollution. But one startup in the space is going one step further. BiteLabs claims it is aiming to grow “celebrity meat” using the cells of stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Kanye West to create artisanal cruelty-free salamis.

By obtaining myoblast cells from celebrities through a biopsy and growing them into meat in bioreactors, BiteLabs says it can then cure the meat in the traditional Italian style. The finished product is approximately 30 percent celebrity meat, 40 percent lab-grown animal meat, and the rest fats and spices.

Is it a joke? Doesn’t seem to be. Could it be shock art or a statement on society? The company states: “BiteLabs is revolutionizing celebrity consumption: we create artisanal salamis from meat that has been lab-grown from celebrity tissue samples. In-vitro meat technology is going to radically change the meat industry–but we’re taking things a step further. We all wish we could be closer to our favorite celebrities, and now we can all experience them in flesh.

“BiteLabs starts with celebrity myoblasts, obtained by biopsy, and chosen for quality. From there, we grow our celebrity meat to completion in our proprietary bioreactors. Finally, in the tradition of Italian curing, we dry, age, and spice our meats into fine charcuterie. The end result? A true celebrity product.”

BiteLabs told The Los Angeles Times that its mission is to “provoke discussion and debate around topics of bioethics and celebrity culture,” as well as to genuinely produce celebrity meat. “We see inefficiencies, environmental hazards, and ethical problems in the world’s food production and distribution. There are exciting opportunities to disrupt these industries while opening new ways to consume celebrity culture.”

Despite fears that the startup’s plans could be the fulfillment of a biblical prophecy indicating the end of days, it is calling for people to reach out directly to stars Jennifer Lawrence, James Franco, Kanye West, and Ellen DeGeneres to donate their tissue samples. As of yet, no celebrities have taken up the offer.

“Today, In-Vitro meat production is close to becoming a reality, offering highly controllable meat production without the animal cruelty, waste, and environmental impacts of industrial farming. But this process can offer so much more than replicas of beef and pork,” BiteLabs explains.

The startup appears to have started back in 2014 and we can’t see any recent social media activity from them. So – BiteLabs: are you for real? Where are you now and what are you doing, and why?

