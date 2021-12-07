MeaTech 3D Reveals it Has Bioprinted a 3.67 Oz Steak – Largest Cultured Steak Produced to Date

MeaTech 3D Ltd. announces it has successfully bioprinted what it believes to be the largest cultured steak produced so far – 3.67 oz (104-grams) of cultivated real fat and muscle cells.

MeaTech states its goal is to develop a “true replacement for conventional steak that maximizes cell-based content rather than non-meat ingredients”. The steak the company has cultivated is comprised of real, living muscle and fat cells, using advanced 3D bioprinting technology which it says will bring premium cultivated meat products closer to being market-ready.

This June, the first cultivated meat company to be publicly listed revealed its plans to develop cultivated pork. A few months later, this September, the Israeli foodtech firm announced that its subsidiary, Peace of Meat, had successfully produced over half a kilogram of cultured chicken fat biomass in a single run, marking the first time such a large quantity of fat has been produced at one time outside of a real animal.

Speaking on today’s development, CEO Sharon Fima stated: “Today’s breakthrough is the culmination of over one year’s efforts in our cellular biology and high-throughput tissue engineering processes, as well as our precision bioprinting technology. By bioprinting a 3.67 oz steak comprised of living tissue, we believe we have both validated our core technologies and placed ourselves at the forefront of the race to develop high-end, real cell-based cultivated premium meat products.”