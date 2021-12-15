South Korea’s CellMEAT Produces Cell Culture Medium Without Fetal Bovine Serum

South Korean company CellMEAT‘s new product, a cell culture medium without foetal bovine serum, will help reduce the production costs of cultured meat and circumvent ethical concerns within the cultured meat industry. CellMEAT recently announced a pre-series A funding round of $4.5 million.

CellMEAT was selected as a participant in the Tech Incubator programme for startups in 2019. Recognised for its technical developments that could lead to more sustainable cultured meat production, it was nominated to participate in a collaborative research project investigating muscle stem cells for this area in 2021. Now the company has developed an FBS-free cell culture medium that could revolutionise production.

Cell culture medium without fetal bovine serum

The newly available cell culture medium without fetal bovine serum is the result of research and development efforts following its successful Pre-Series A funding round earlier this year. There were plans to use the investment to explore potential cost reduction initiatives. Cell-based protein enhancement was also mentioned. The new medium was developed by recombining the content of amino acids, vitamins, carbonates and inorganic salts based on the nutritional preferences of individual cell lines.

“The development of CSF-A1, a serum-free cell culture medium exclusively for CellMEAT’s cultured meat, is very encouraging. The importance of our serum-free cell culture method exclusively for cultured meat is different from simply using it to maintain cell viability. Our research shows that CellMEAT grows cells faster (about 250 per cent) when compared to current commercially available serum-free culture medium or traditional cell culture medium with fetal bovine serum,” explains Giljun Park, CEO of CellMeat