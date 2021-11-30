Beauty Kitchen Launches Reuse Model to Save 100 Million Bottles From Landfill

Beauty Kitchen launches reuse model to prevent plastic waste across the beauty and personal care sectors.

Scottish personal care brand Beauty Kitchen has launched a “groundbreaking” reuse programme called Re to tackle the 95% of beauty packaging that is discarded after a single use. Companies signing up to the programme will use Re’s reusable stainless steel ‘Smart’ packaging, preventing single-use plastic from ending up in landfill or the ocean. The ‘Smart Bottle’ only needs to be used once to have lower global warming potential than its single-use counterpart.

Several big names have already signed up for the programme — multinational giant Unilever was Re’s second customer, and is scaling up its refillable packaging trials across the UK. The company has refill stations for its Radox, Alberto Balsam, Simple, and Persil brands in several ASDA stores. This month, wellness brand ELEMIS has also joined.

Any packaging with the Re logo can be returned to be washed and reused numerous times, with the goal of saving over 100 million single-use bottles from landfill within the next three years. The focus will initially be on the beauty and personal care industries, with the eventual aim of expanding to other sectors.

Beauty Kitchen is well-known for its sustainability — it was the first high-street beauty brand in the UK to receive B-Corp certification, and is also the country’s highest-rated beauty B-Corp. The company has always strived for sustainable packaging, using materials such as tin, FSC-certified cardboard, plant-derived inks, and film made from compostable wood pulp.

“Collaboration is key to us paving the way for a sustainable future…we are sharing this technology to co-operate with other brands, retailers, and corporations to accelerate an inclusive, scalable, and repeatable circular packaging solution,” said Jo-Anne Chidley, Co-Founder of Beauty Kitchen and Re.