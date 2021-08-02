Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown Responds to Idea of Pigouvian Taxes

When asked as to whether he agrees on the idea of taxation on meat consumption, Brown said to the BBC: “I think the whole notion of a pigovian tax, which is to tax negative things that are high in externalities, I think is an interesting one. I’m not an economist but overall intuitively that type of thing does appeal to me, not just for meat. I think taxing things we want more of such as income and not taxing things we want less of, I’ve always wondered about that so in general that type of taxation scheme is interesting to me but I’ve got to leave it to others to work out the details.”

His sentiments have been put forth by countless individuals and organisations in recent years. For example, last November the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change (UKHACC) released a policy paper with suggestions for government actions, including a tax on foods such as meat which have a high carbon footprint. Similar actions were projected in mainland Europe back in 2019.