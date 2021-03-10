Louise Palmer Masterton, CEO of Stem & Glory: How to Make Your Vegan Business More Planet-Friendly

David Attenborough’s new documentary ‘A Life on our Planet’ contains compelling statistics that define the devastating problems we face if we don’t stop destroying our planet. However, it does end with a sliver of hope, as Attenborough lays out the steps we need to take to quickly redress the balance and allow the planet to recover:

Stop Waste. End poverty and increase access to education for population control. Rewilding. Stop eating meat. Stop using fossil fuels. Use less land in more intelligent ways to produce food.

But what could a business possibly do?

We can all instigate actions that make a difference and many of the actions we can take are changes within our own supply chains. A survey showed that 88 per cent of consumers want brands to help them be more sustainable so it’s also a shrewd business decision.

Waste

Probably the biggest issue of all.

Packaging Waste

There’s a huge amount of misinformation out there on this subject, especially with regards to single-use. Here’s what we have learned:

Compostable is not the answer to the issue of single-use, as compostable containers are widely made from virgin materials.

The only truly sustainable, circular solution for packaging is to use products that are made from 100% recycled post-consumer waste, which are then endlessly recycled.

Responsible use of recycled plastic products requires education.

Food Waste

More than a third of all food produced is wasted. In medium and high-income countries (us) we’re simply buying it and not eating it. Much of this could be avoided if it were managed better.

Other Waste

We’re currently fitting out a new site in Cambridge. The driver behind our decor is reuse and recycle as far as possible. It’s been great to see so many products on the market that are composed of recycled post-consumer waste.

Rewilding

Work with the many new ethical suppliers who are themselves making a difference. For example, we work with a tea supplier called Reforest Tea. For one 500g bag of tea, costing £12, they’re able to plant 6-8 trees.

Using Renewable Energy

In pursuit of renewable energy, businesses can make a huge impact by simply moving to renewable only energy sources.

Vertical Farming

There are some exciting projects in Amsterdam with vertical and urban farms. They get a greater output from a much smaller footprint in this way.

Arguably, the best way we can win hearts and minds to tackling climate change is by never underestimating the contribution that an individual business can play.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Louise Palmer-Masterton is the founder of multiple award-winning restaurants Stem & Glory; hip and trendy but accessible plant-based restaurants, serving delicious gourmet vegan food from locally sourced ingredients, 100% made on site. Stem & Glory also offers click-and-collect and local delivery in London and Cambridge. www.stemandglory.uk

https://www.seedrs.com/stemandglory

Social Media:

Web: www.stemandglory.uk

Twitter: @stemandglory

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stemandglory/

Instagram: @stemandglory

Linked in: /louisepalmer-masterton

Seedrs: https://www.seedrs.com/stemglory

