Raw Sport’s New Partnership With Ecologi Means a Tree is Planted With Every Product Purchased

Raw Sport, a leading plant-based nutrition brand, based in the UK, anounces a new partnership with tree-planting and climate action funder Ecologi, for a new scheme that promises to match a tree to every product purchased, so that one order of three bags of ELITE Repair Protein Powder would result in three trees planted.

The company reports strong growth in 2020 and its products are now available in 60 countries. Raw Sport athletes now include professional footballers, premiership clubs, pro boxers, pro-MMA fighters, Olympians, pro bodybuilders, F1, strongmen, pro cricketers, pro tennis and squash players, models and celebrities.

Commenting on the partnership with Ecologi and the commitment to sustainable nutrition, Founder of Raw Sport, Dean Howell, said: “We are 100% dedicated to providing nutrition that’s good for your health and the planet at the same time. We have been working on this plan for a while and have decided Ecologi offers the best and most transparent option for pairing products with tree-planting.

“We already take great care to ensure our ingredients are sustainably sourced, so adding tree-planting into the equation is the natural next step. Our customers can now buy from us with the knowledge that every purchase is climate-positive and good for their health at the same time. And of course, all our products are vegan, so no animals are involved in the process, so it’s a triple win now!”

