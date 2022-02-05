Wicked Kitchen Joins Plant-Based PLEDGE Initiative with Maggie Baird and Billie Eilish

Wicked Kitchen and Support + Feed are joining the Billie Eilish 2022 world tour to promote THE PLEDGE; a 30-day commitment to eating more plant-based meals.

Founded by actress and activist Maggie Baird, Support + Feed was first created to help vegan restaurants struggling during the 2020 pandemic. Operating in Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia, the organization purchases food from affected restaurants to distribute to the homeless and food-insecure.

Through the organization, Baird – who is Billie Eilish’s mother – is introducing THE PLEDGE: An invitation asking individuals to help solve the climate crisis by eating at least one plant-based meal a day for 30 days.

Eco Village experience

Eilish, a top-selling indie music artist and outspoken vegan, kicked off her 2022 tour on February 3 with a prominent environmental theme. The singer worked with Reverb, a nonprofit that helps musicians and entertainment venues to “green” their events by reducing their carbon footprint, plastic usage, and food waste, among other actions.

Every Eilish concert will feature an Eco Village where local nonprofits will perform educational environmental outreach, and 100% of proceeds from Charity Platinum Ticket sales will go towards Support + Feed’s initiatives.

Wicked Kitchen partnership

Plant-based food company Wicked Kitchen has also joined as the exclusive PLEDGE sponsor, and intends to donate at least 100,000 meals to Support + Feed’s community food program.

“There is no better time than now to do what we can to alleviate the suffering in this world, and that starts with any positive impact we can support within local communities,” said Chad Sarno, Co-founder of Wicked Kitchen. “This sense of urgency that Wicked shares with Support + Feed is the driving force of our partnership and will be amplified with the power of plant-based food distribution.”

“We’re so grateful to expand our services and provide resources to community leaders across the country,” says Baird. “It takes everyone working together to solve the climate crisis. The power of the collective and unifying our efforts is what’s going to really create change.”