15% of Exhibitors at Leading Sustainable Nordic Trade Fair to Feature Vegan Products

Eco Life Scandinavia, the leading Nordic trade fair for sustainable and natural products, will take place in MalmöMässan, Sweden on November 17-18 2021.

The Vegan Zone at this year’s event will feature more plant-based products than ever before. 15% of the fair’s exhibitors, including big names such as Beyond Meat, alt-seafood brand Hooked, and vegan cheese company Stockeld Dreamery, will showcase plant-based products. Alt-protein producer Peas of Heaven, tempeh brand Lupinta, and Vegafit, a maker of vegan meatballs and fish sticks, will also be among the vegan exhibitors.

Additionally, there will be a range of vegan-themed seminars, including a talk titled ‘The Plant Effect’ by Maximilian Lundin of plant-based meal kit brand Simple Feast. The talk will discuss the difficulty of certifying alt-meat products as organic, and potential solutions to this problem.

A senior member of Sproud International will also give a talk, discussing the urgency for company leaders to encourage a more sustainable food supply chain. Paul Holmbeck (Director of Holmbeck EcoConsult & IFOAM Board Member), Rune-Christoffer Dragsdahl (Secretary-General at the Vegetarian Society of Denmark) and Malina Andersson Lee (Sustainable Eating Specialist at Oatly) will speak about the importance of making products organic as well as plant-based.



Finally, the event will be attended by Rasmus Prehn, the Danish Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries. He will take part in a panel discussion titled ‘Organic as a part of our sustainable future – Increasing the organic market share to reach the EU target in 2030’.

Eco Life first introduced the Vegan Zone in 2019, after recognising that plant-based diets would play a key role in the move to a more sustainable food system.

“Visitors can expect to see lots of exciting products just launched onto the Scandinavian market in this year’s new Vegan Zone at Eco Life Scandinavia,” Event Manager Melinda Viking told vegconomist at the time. “For thousands of buyers, operators, and retailers looking to cater to the thriving vegan and flexitarian market, this area is a must-attend.”

