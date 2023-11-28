AGRANA Presents Plant-Based Concepts in Alignment with Food Trends at Food Ingredients Europe

Austrian food group AGRANA is showcasing its extensive product range, encompassing fruit preparations, fruit juice concentrates, starch, and sugar, at the Food Ingredients Europe (FiE) event in Frankfurt, a prominent trade fair for the food and beverage industry, taking place from today November 28th to 30th, 2023.

At the FiE event, AGRANA, in partnership with AUSTRIA Juice, a collaborative venture between AGRANA and Raiffeisen Ware Austria, is addressing current dietary and beverage trends. These trends include the growing significance of plant-based concepts like yogurt alternatives and meat substitutes. The event will feature various concepts tailored for yogurt product manufacturers, plant-based yogurt alternatives, and plant-based home cooking solutions.

Noteworthy highlights at the trade fair include ready-made vegan product variations. These comprehensive solutions involve pre-mixing fruit components with plant-based yogurt alternatives, simplifying the production process for food manufacturers. Visitors will have the opportunity to sample a range of products, including a coffee beverage infused with coconut-based guarana, a creamy oat-based dessert with tangerine cake pieces, vegan foam kisses coated in rich chocolate with an exceptionally high fruit content, as well as vegan spreads featuring tuna and curry chicken flavors.

Additionally, AGRANA leverages AUSTRIA Juice’s expertise in flavor development, introducing a novel fruit preparation with plant extracts for yogurts at FiE, featuring the combination of blueberry and lavender. This addition complements a series of aromatic blends, including ginger-lemon-hemp and mate-lemon, among others.