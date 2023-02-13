AGRANA to Showcase Vegan Ice Cream & Wheat-Based Alt Meat at BIOFACH Fair

Fruit, starch, and sugar group AGRANA is set to attend the BIOFACH fair, the world’s largest trade fair for organic foods.

AGRANA will exhibit a range of organic products at the event in Nuremberg, Germany. These will include some plant-based options, such as a new coconut-based ice cream with red berries and chai spices.

The company will also display grain proteins such as vital wheat gluten, which can be used to make meat alternatives. Gluten is said to be an excellent protein source, with remarkable water absorption and viscosity properties that can improve the texture of plant-based meats.

Available to sample

BIOFACH visitors will be able to sample AGRANA’s meat alternatives in the form of a BBQ wrap with spicy pepper-onion sauce and a chicken-style filet with sweet chili sauce and ketchup. Plant-based and gluten-free chocolate muffins will also be available to try.

Additionally, products made by Austria Juice (AGRANA’s joint venture with Raiffeisen Ware Austria) will be showcased. The range includes a variety of organic beverages and flavourings, and was previously displayed at Food Ingredients Europe in December.

BIOFACH will take place from February 14-17 at the Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg. AGRANA will be in Hall 1 at Stand 565.