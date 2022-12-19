Antagonist Announces Shortlist for Vegan Brand of the Year Design Award

Vegan media platform Antagonist has announced the shortlist for its Vegan Brand of the Year Design Award, which will take place for the first time ever in 2022.

The award recognises “brand design efforts that change the perception of vegan products, break new territory and positively influence consumer behavior”. To qualify, companies were required to have demonstrated outstanding brand work in 2022, such as an inspiring new launch or rebrand. Impactful campaigns and packaging updates were also considered.

Six companies have made the shortlist:

Nucao, Germany — an organic vegan chocolate producer.

— an organic vegan chocolate producer. Naveia, Brazil — an oat milk brand.

— an oat milk brand. Cravers, Germany — hazelnut butter with no additives.

— hazelnut butter with no additives. Surreal, UK — high protein, sugar-free, and vegan breakfast cereals.

— high protein, sugar-free, and vegan breakfast cereals. Dilectio, Australia — premium plant-based cheeses.

— premium plant-based cheeses. La Vie, France — a plant-based bacon brand.

The latter made headlines in the spring when it successfully lobbied Burger King to include vegan bacon in the Veggie Steakhouse burger. This was followed by another successful campaign in September that made La Vie bacon available in the UK.

The winner of the awards will be chosen by an international panel of design professionals.

About Antagonist

Antagonist launched in 2021 as a digital-first media hub covering vegan food, fashion, living, and art and design. The platform was born from the print publication Vegan Good Life Magazine, and has a focus on conscious consumerism.

“Antagonist is here to ask the uncomfortable questions and create space for much-needed, candid dialogue, but with an inclusive approach, always,” Antagonist founder and creative director Eric Mirbach told vegconomist last year. “We merge aspiration and a sense of style and quality with a discerning mindset.”