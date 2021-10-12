ANUGA 2021 Day 2: New Food Conference and a Variety of Vegan Innovations

|
Day 2 at Anuga: This year, in addition to the numerous exhibitors of vegan products, the trade fair also holds a comprehensive supporting program for the alternative protein industry. A highlight of the show on the second day was the launch of the New Food Conference organized by ProVeg, which this year focuses on cellular agriculture.
The Dutch meat alternative brand Vivera, one of Europe’s leading brands now part of the JBS food group, is also presenting new vegan product innovations at Anuga this year.Heura Foods from Spain will also be present this year with its innovative range of plant-based meat alternatives. UNLIMEAT from South Korea. KARAVELA from Latvia, one of the leading manufacturers of canned fish in Europe, will be presenting new products from its young fish alternative brand “Fish Peas”. de Angelis Food is showcasing its fast-growing vegan product range at Anuga. Settele from Germany presents a range of vegan pasta specialties. Meeat Food Tech wants to conquer the European market with its plant-based meat alternatives. Pamela Reif with her brand PAM. Bunte Burger from Cologne, Germany, is also represented at Anuga with its plant-based burger creations. Planterra Foods unveils its OZO™ alternative brand.
