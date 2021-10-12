    • ANUGA 2021 Day 2: New Food Conference and a Variety of Vegan Innovations

    October 12, 2021
    © Koelnmesse GmbH

    Day 2 at Anuga: This year, in addition to the numerous exhibitors of vegan products, the trade fair also holds a comprehensive supporting program for the alternative protein industry. A highlight of the show on the second day was the launch of the New Food Conference organized by ProVeg, which this year focuses on cellular agriculture.

    The Dutch meat alternative brand Vivera, one of Europe’s leading brands now part of the JBS food group, is also presenting new vegan product innovations at Anuga this year.

    The fledgling alternative brand Heura Foods from Spain will also be present this year with its innovative range of plant-based meat alternatives.
    And some vegan brands have also found their way to Anuga from Asia. These include the meat alternative brand UNLIMEAT from South Korea.
    Exclusively at Anuga, KARAVELA from Latvia, one of the leading manufacturers of canned fish in Europe, will be presenting new products from its young fish alternative brand “Fish Peas”.
    Italian pasta specialist de Angelis Food is showcasing its fast-growing vegan product range at Anuga.
    The traditional Swabian company Settele from Germany presents a range of vegan pasta specialties.
    The young Finnish brand Meeat Food Tech wants to conquer the European market with its plant-based meat alternatives.
    There is also a lot to see in the snack sector at Anuga. Among others, from the German influencer Pamela Reif with her brand PAM.
    Bunte Burger from Cologne, Germany, is also represented at Anuga with its plant-based burger creations.
    Colorado-based plant-based food manufacturer Planterra Foods unveils its OZO™ alternative brand.
    Anuga shows that alternative protein products have long since left their niche existence and are now an integral part of the global food ecosystem. Program highlights such as the New Food Conference also underline this development very clearly once again. More impressions of the next trade fair days will follow.

    Your vegconomist team

