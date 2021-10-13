ANUGA 2021 Day 3: The Entire Spectrum of the Vegan Food Industry in One Show

The third day of the world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry is over and Anuga is already drawing to a close. But there is still time to explore, inform and network, and there is still more than enough to explore in the plant-based sector. Our vegconomist team on-site also continues to be excited and fascinated by the wealth of vegan innovations presented by both national and international exhibitors.

One of the most popular exhibitors of vegan food this year is Berief Food GmbH from Beckum, Germany, which has brought its entire range of innovative milk alternatives.

Berief Food Image 1 of 6

Rücker Image 1 of 4

vly foods Image 1 of 4

International Food Srl Image 1 of 3

Natrue Image 1 of 4

Mona Naturprodukte Image 1 of 6

True Gum Image 1 of 4

Valsoia Image 1 of 6

HerbYvore Image 1 of 10

The Rücker family dairy is presenting its new vegan alternative brand “Vega Lecker” at this year’s trade fair.The young startup vly Foods from Berlin specializes in vegetable drinks based on pea protein.Italian food manufacturer International Food produces a whole range of plant-based product alternatives and has several brands in its portfolio. Natrue from Spain has been producing plant-based clean-label drinks for many years and already offers a wide range of different varieties.As an Austrian manufacturer of vegan alternative products, Mona Naturprodukte GmbH from Vienna is represented at the fair.Scandinavian exhibitors at the show include Danish startup True Gum with its range of vegan chewing gum alternatives.Another herbal manufacturer from Italy at the show is Valsoia , with its extensive range of high-quality, herbal products.The young Asian food startup HerbYvore from Singapore presents a range of newly developed alternative products.The third day of the trade show is now over and Anuga will soon take a break again. However, the last two days also promise to be eventful and there are still many product innovations to explore. More impressions of the world’s leading trade fair in Cologne will follow.

Your vegconomist team

