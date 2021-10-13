ANUGA 2021 Day 3: The Entire Spectrum of the Vegan Food Industry in One Show

|
The third day of the world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry is over and Anuga is already drawing to a close. But there is still time to explore, inform and network, and there is still more than enough to explore in the plant-based sector. Our vegconomist team on-site also continues to be excited and fascinated by the wealth of vegan innovations presented by both national and international exhibitors.
One of the most popular exhibitors of vegan food this year is Berief Food GmbH from Beckum, Germany, which has brought its entire range of innovative milk alternatives.Rücker family dairy is presenting its new vegan alternative brand “Vega Lecker” at this year’s trade fair. vly Foods from Berlin specializes in vegetable drinks based on pea protein. International Food produces a whole range of plant-based product alternatives and has several brands in its portfolio. Natrue from Spain has been producing plant-based clean-label drinks for many years and already offers a wide range of different varieties. Mona Naturprodukte GmbH from Vienna is represented at the fair. True Gum with its range of vegan chewing gum alternatives. Valsoia, with its extensive range of high-quality, herbal products. HerbYvore from Singapore presents a range of newly developed alternative products.
Your vegconomist team