ANUGA 2021 Day 4: The Future of the Global Food Industry

Under this year’s key theme “Transform,” Anuga 2021 will focus on the future of the international food industry and the development of a more sustainable and efficient global food system. Plant-based or purely plant-based products and other alternative protein products play an important role here. The many national and, above all, international exhibitors from these sectors are already extremely satisfied with the course of the trade fair so far and are enthusiastic about the great interest shown by buyers and investors at Anuga.

The world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry also clearly demonstrates how much the international food industry needs trade fairs to do business again. As a hybrid event, this year’s Anuga also offers a digital platform with a comprehensive event and congress program in the form of Anuga @home. In addition to the New Food Conference organized by ProVeg, the live-streamed Newtrition X conference is particularly popular.

At this year’s trade fair, the private dairy Naarmann will also be represented with its new vegan product line WE ♥ PLANTS. Naarmann has incorporated its many years of experience as a producer of high-quality dairy products in the development to produce high-quality plant-based products specifically for the needs of bulk consumers.

