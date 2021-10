ANUGA 2021 Day 4: The Future of the Global Food Industry

Under this year’s key theme “Transform,” Anuga 2021 will focus on the future of the international food industry and the development of a more sustainable and efficient global food system. Plant-based or purely plant-based products and other alternative protein products play an important role here. The many national and, above all, international exhibitors from these sectors are already extremely satisfied with the course of the trade fair so far and are enthusiastic about the great interest shown by buyers and investors at Anuga.

The world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry also clearly demonstrates how much the international food industry needs trade fairs to do business again. As a hybrid event, this year’s Anuga also offers a digital platform with a comprehensive event and congress program in the form of Anuga @home. In addition to the New Food Conference organized by ProVeg, the live-streamed Newtrition X conference is particularly popular.

At this year’s trade fair, the private dairy Naarmann will also be represented with its new vegan product line WE ♥ PLANTS. Naarmann has incorporated its many years of experience as a producer of high-quality dairy products in the development to produce high-quality plant-based products specifically for the needs of bulk consumers.

Naarmann Image 1 of 6

Dr. Mannahs Image 1 of 6

followfood Image 1 of 6

Peas of Heaven Image 1 of 4

So vegan So fine Image 1 of 4

Violanta Vegano Image 1 of 4

Coppenrath Image 1 of 6

Lambertz Image 1 of 4

Hopla VegBio Image 1 of 4

Yum-mix Image 1 of 5

Amvrosia Image 1 of 3

The Dr. Mannah`s brand from Cuxhaven presents its unique plant-based cheese alternatives at Anuga. The cheese manufacturer`s innovative vegan Camembert alternative made from cauliflower was named “Top Innovation 2021” at the Anuga taste Innovation Show followfood, the sustainable food pioneer from Lake Constance , Germany, announced a wide range of new alternative products in the run-up to the fair and is presenting “KLIMO”, a new climate-positive organic soft drink without sugar substitutes.Scandinavian alternative brand Peas of Heaven , based near Gothenburg, Sweden, exhibits a wide range of innovative meat substitutes.The So Vegan So Fine brand from Brinkers presents its vegan, 100% organic and Fairtrade certified chocolate spreads made without palm oil and gluten-free.Greek pastry maker Violanta is present with its plant-based brand “ Vegano .”As an established quality brand, the German family-owned company Coppenrath also has vegan pastry products in its range.As one of the leading German manufacturers of baked goods and as the world market leader in autumn and Christmas pastries, the traditional company LAMBERTZ will also be present at the fair with vegan alternative products.The Italian brand Hoplà Veg&Bio specializes in innovative milk alternatives made from various plant-based ingredients.Young Belgian startup YUM’MIX is launching powdered vegan burgers that are ready to cook in minutes and suitable for many different dietary styles. AMVROSIA is a Greek manufacturer of top quality ready-to-eat dishes, salads, dips and spreads, which now also offers a range of vegan alternatives.An exciting and successful fourth day of the trade show has come to an end and there is still a lot of new to discover. Particularly noteworthy this year is certainly the comprehensive event and congress program, both online and offline, in which many important future topics of the food industry are addressed and dealt with. After today, the end of Anuga is drawing ever closer. We are eagerly awaiting the last day of this great trade show.

Your vegconomist team

Share article: share

share

share

email