ANUGA 2021 Day 4: The Future of the Global Food Industry

Under this year’s key theme “Transform,” Anuga 2021 will focus on the future of the international food industry and the development of a more sustainable and efficient global food system. Plant-based or purely plant-based products and other alternative protein products play an important role here. The many national and, above all, international exhibitors from these sectors are already extremely satisfied with the course of the trade fair so far and are enthusiastic about the great interest shown by buyers and investors at Anuga.
The world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry also clearly demonstrates how much the international food industry needs trade fairs to do business again. As a hybrid event, this year’s Anuga also offers a digital platform with a comprehensive event and congress program in the form of Anuga @home. In addition to the New Food Conference organized by ProVeg, the live-streamed Newtrition X conference is particularly popular.
At this year’s trade fair, the private dairy Naarmann will also be represented with its new vegan product line WE ♥ PLANTS. Naarmann has incorporated its many years of experience as a producer of high-quality dairy products in the development to produce high-quality plant-based products specifically for the needs of bulk consumers.Dr. Mannah`s brand from Cuxhaven presents its unique plant-based cheese alternatives at Anuga. The cheese manufacturer`s innovative vegan Camembert alternative made from cauliflower was named “Top Innovation 2021” at the Anuga taste Innovation Show. food pioneer from Lake Constance, Germany, announced a wide range of new alternative products in the run-up to the fair and is presenting “KLIMO”, a new climate-positive organic soft drink without sugar substitutes. Peas of Heaven, based near Gothenburg, Sweden, exhibits a wide range of innovative meat substitutes. So Vegan So Fine brand from Brinkers presents its vegan, 100% organic and Fairtrade certified chocolate spreads made without palm oil and gluten-free. Violanta is present with its plant-based brand “Vegano.” Coppenrath also has vegan pastry products in its range. LAMBERTZ will also be present at the fair with vegan alternative products. Hoplà Veg&Bio specializes in innovative milk alternatives made from various plant-based ingredients. YUM’MIX is launching powdered vegan burgers that are ready to cook in minutes and suitable for many different dietary styles. AMVROSIA is a Greek manufacturer of top quality ready-to-eat dishes, salads, dips and spreads, which now also offers a range of vegan alternatives.
