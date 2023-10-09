Anuga Taste Innovation Show Will Have a Focus on Plant-Based Products

Food and beverage trade fair Anuga will return to Cologne, Germany from October 7-11, under the theme Sustainable Growth. The Anuga Taste Innovation Show will take place at the event, with 68 innovative new products set to be exhibited in the central trend area.

According to Anuga, “The focus is on alternative proteins, clean label products as well as products with additional health benefits”. Among the top ten, which were selected by an expert jury, there are three alt protein innovations:

BettaF!sh TU-NAH Tin by BettaF!sh, Germany — A plant-based tuna alternative made from European seaweed and plant proteins. The product is free of wheat and soy, and comes in a convenient canned format like conventional tuna.

Yogurt alternative made from apricot stones by Kern Tec, Austria — Following the success of its milk alternatives made from upcycled apricot pits, Austria's Kern Tec is branching out into other dairy alternatives, including yogurt.

Vegan No Egg White by Schouten Europe, Netherlands — A plant-based alternative to egg white, made from vegetable oil and soy protein. The product is sold chilled and has a shelf life of at least three months.

Emphasis on alt seafood

Two mushroom-based products — Crunchy Mushroom Chilli by Lifestyle Ventures SDN BHD and Dried Mushrooms and Mixes by VG Fryer D.o-o. — have also made the top ten. In the wider alt proteins section, there will be an emphasis on alternative seafood, with crab, shellfish, and fish alternatives on display.

The news follows the announcement in July that this year’s Anuga Meat — one of the ten trade fairs under the Anuga umbrella — will include meat alternatives as well as animal meat.

“Consumers are looking for healthier and more sustainable food options, but they don’t want to compromise on taste or texture,” said Peter Schouten, CEO of Schouten. “Our plant-based egg protein is the perfect solution for those looking for an alternative to traditional chicken egg protein. Eggs have skyrocketed in price in recent years, so this plant-based variant is also interesting price-wise.”