APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture to Host Cultivated Meat Pavilion at AFTEA 2023 in Singapore

APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture will host a cultivated meat pavilion during the annual Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA 2023) at Singapore International Agri-Food Week, which will take place from the 31st of August to the 2nd of November 2023.

Cultivated meat and seafood startups and companies will have the opportunity to debut, showcase, and test their novel products at the pavilion. AFTEA is a strategic platform that explores strategies and solutions for sustainable systems and production in Asia

APAC-SCA, a coalition of Asian cultivated meat and seafood companies that launched last year, aims to engage with institutions, industry associates, regulatory bodies, policy experts, scientists, and consumers on the latest insights, developments, and resources of cultivated meat products across the APAC region. The society advocates for cultivated products and helps to develop regulatory frameworks.

In 2022, GFI APAC, the APAC-SCA, and over 30 leading industry stakeholders agreed to establish “cultivated” as the preferred terminology for meat grown using cell ag technology. The APAC-SCA is also part of the global cultivated foods alliance. This organization represents over 30 cultivated food producers and promotes cell ag for a sustainable and food-secure future.

Key players in the cultivated meat industry in this region include the founding members of APAC-SCA, cultivate seafood startup Shiok Meats; Chinese company CellX, which specializes in cultivated chicken; Israeli company Aleph Farms, which is the first company to apply for a novel cultivated meat product in Europe; and cultivated fish pioneer Avant Meats.

“APAC-SCA is delighted to take part in contributing towards the establishment of the first Cultivated Meat Pavilion in Singapore at AFTEA 2023’s trade fair,” says the organization.

