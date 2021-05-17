Benefits Of Plant-Based Diet Recognized By Canadian Healthcare Professionals at Annual Conference

Internationally acclaimed speaker and award-winning author, Brenda Davis, RD will give a keynote speech titled “Unleashing the Power of Plant-Based Diets” at this year’s Canadian Plant-Based Nutrition Conference (CPBNC). The two-day event brings together Canadian healthcare professionals and members of the public to highlight the many benefits of a whole food plant-based diet.

The virtual conference taking place May 29-30th includes eight talks with live Q&A, a plant-based cooking demonstration, and a panel discussion focused on health in the time of COVID-19. The conference aims to educate both health professionals and members of the public with evidence-based and peer-reviewed literature in plant-based nutrition.

Plant-Based Canada, which organizes this event with the support of Plant Based Partner Canada, aims to fill this knowledge gap by providing trustworthy and evidence-based education for the public and healthcare professionals.

At this year’s conference, a special panel discussion and live Q&A is taking place on the topic of health in the time of COVID-19. Members of the public and healthcare professionals have an opportunity to hear from professionals and ask questions on this important topic.

“Poor diet is a leading cause of our epidemic of chronic disease, leading to premature death and disability. Our planetary health is similarly in crisis. Our current food systems are destructive and unsustainable. Moving to a whole food plant predominant diet is urgent and imperative for our individual and planetary health. Unfortunately, education in these issues is lacking,” states conference organizers Dr. Zahra Kassam and Michelle Fedele, RD.

Tickets are $75 for both days and include a live Q&A with all speakers. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

About Dr. Zahra Kassam

Dr. Zahra Kassam is a radiation oncologist at the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre in Newmarket, Ontario, and an assistant professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Toronto. Her areas of clinical practice are in gastrointestinal and breast cancers. A few years ago, she discovered the significant body of evidence demonstrating the benefits of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, not taught at any stage of her medical training. In 2019, she co-founded Plant-Based Canada.

About Michelle Fedele, RD.

Michelle Fedele is a Registered Dietitian. She graduated from Ryerson University with a Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, then completed her dietetic internship at University Health Network in Toronto. Michelle is currently completing her Masters of Science specializing in Health care leadership. She has worked at the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre in Newmarket, Ontario since 2010. Her clinical focus is on the importance of the role that nutrition holds throughout the cancer trajectory. She sits on several provincial oncology committees with Cancer Care Ontario. She has co-founded Plant-Based Canada.

About Brenda Davis, RD.

Brenda Davis is a leader in her field and an internationally acclaimed speaker. As a prolific nutrition and health writer, she has co-authored 11 books with over 800,000 copies in print in 14 languages.

