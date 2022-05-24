    • Best of Mexico’s Plant-Based Brands Steal the Show at ANTAD

    May 24, 2022
    Categories
    Fairs & Events
    Delike
    ©Delike

    As IFFA 2022 took place in Germany last week, Mexico held its own key food industry trade fair ANTAD. The Expo ANTAD & Alimentaria México 2022 brought together the major players of the food and service industry in the country, with this year seeing increased participation from plant-based producers. 

    Held between 17 and 19 May at Expo Guadalajara, the ANTAD trade fair saw five Mexican plant-based brands unite under the concept of VEGETAL REVOLUTION to showcase their products and projects to international buyers and suppliers. The brands present were Benji, Delike, Leaf, Veganisimo, and Zahini, in conjunction with the Association of Vegan Entrepreneurs of Mexico (EVM).

    VEGETAL REVOLUTION at ANTAD Delike
    VEGETAL REVOLUTION at ANTAD ©Delike

    Despite its retail footprint being relatively small compared to other international markets, Mexico’s plant-based economy is a growing market with many developments. Many buyers, both Mexcian and from the USA and Canada, were reported to be interested in the products on show at ANTAD and were surprised by the wide range of products on offer.

    Research indicates that up to 65% of Mexican consumers are accustomed to consuming plant-based products, while other research suggests as many as 20% of Mexicans are already vegan or vegetarian. With consumer habits in Mexico trending towards alt protein products many new startups are emerging, including Micro Meat – Mexico’s first cultivated meat company – which is now scaling up production. 

