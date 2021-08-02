Beyond Animal to Host Live Pitching Sessions at Plant Based World Expo Europe

Beyond Animal, a digital platform aimed at accelerating the transition towards animal-free goods and services, is to host a series of live pitching events at Plant Based World Expo Europe.

In four sessions, entrepreneurs in the alt-protein industry will pitch in front of a panel of investors and an audience of industry experts. The sessions will be grouped by the stage of the company, with at least one aimed at the seeding of startups.

Attendance for investors is by invitation only, while companies can apply to pitch on Beyond Animal. Priority will be given to those exhibiting at the expo and those with high investor interest.

Plant Based World Expo first took place in New York in 2019, featuring an opening panel of industry experts. It was a huge success, attracting almost 4000 attendees from across the world. This year, the European expo will take place in London from October 15-16.

“It is a perfect match for Beyond Animal to join with Plant Based World Expo Europe to connect investors with companies bringing innovative and sustainable food products to market,” said Beyond Animal founder Claire Smith. “By having the trade show, conference, and investor pitching sessions all taking place on the one site, exhibitors can make new sales and raise money to fund the growth of their businesses and so ensure the continued acceleration of the plant-based economy.”

Share article: share

share

share

email