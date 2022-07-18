“Organic and Vegan from the Field” – Biocyclic Vegan Agriculture at BIOFACH

With biocyclic vegan farming gaining momentum, representatives from the International Biocyclic Vegan Network will be present at this year’s edition of BIOFACH. Taking place between 26-29 July 2022, BIOFACH claims to be the world’s leading trade fair for organic food and is based in Nuremberg, Germany.

The International Biocyclic Vegan Network explains that more and more producers are deciding to follow the Biocyclic Vegan Standard and become certified. Biocyclic vegan foods come from farms that do not keep livestock, and only use purely plant-based fertilizers, i.e. without any animal excrements, slaughterhouse waste or other inputs of animal origin. At BIOFACH, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the growing range of certified organic and vegan products.

With environmentally and ethically motivated consumers increasingly switching to plant-based diets, biocyclic vegan agriculture offers a real alternative. By using raw materials from biocyclic vegan cultivation and in adopting the Biocyclic Vegan Quality Label, manufacturers and marketers of organic and vegan products can orient their product range toward the supplementary product quality of “organic and vegan from the field” and to position themselves accordingly.

To find out more about this USP, representatives of the International Biocyclic Vegan Network will be happy to provide interested trade fair visitors with further information at their stand in the area “Experience the World of Vegan” (Hall 4A, Stand 4A-100).