Industry Leaders, Visionary Entrepreneurs, Investors & Scientists to Speak on Biotech, Food Tech, and AI at BioVenture Nexus 2023

BioVenture Nexus 2023, the premier event exploring innovation and networking in the fields of synthetic biology, bioprocessing, biotech, food tech, and AI, is set to take place on the 5th and 6th of October at the JW Marriott Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles, California.

The event, organized by conference organizer Rare and Infinite, aims to connect industry leaders, visionary startups, leading investors, and scientists reshaping food, ingredients, materials, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, therapies, and beyond using new technologies.

Gabriel Levesque-Tremblay, co-founder of US-cultivated meat company Orbillion, is on the organizing committee. According to Levesque, the conference, organized and focused on serving the community, has kept prices at a minimum to ensure people can access this unique event.

The conference

At BioVenture Nexus 2023, attendees can engage in dynamic discussions, gain valuable knowledge, and discover cutting-edge products, technologies, and services.

Fifty-five speakers from various VC firms and CEOs from publicly traded companies and emerging startups will lead keynotes and panel discussions. Roman Lauš, founder of the cultivated meat startup Mewery, Elysabeth Alfano, CEO of VegTech Invest, and Lindsay Mccorkle from Blue Horizon are among the featured speakers.

In addition to the keynotes and panels, startups will engage in cutting-edge presentations showcasing their latest breakthroughs, research findings, and emerging trends in these fields.

“Discover the dynamic synergy among Synthetic Biology, Bioprocessing, Biotech, Food Tech, and AI as these cutting-edge technologies converge to shape the future. Synthetic Biology revolutionizes Biotech and Food Tech through genetic engineering, introducing a myriad of new innovations to the market. Bioprocessing technology enables seamless production and manufacturing of these groundbreaking products. Meanwhile, AI enhances efficiency throughout the entire process, optimizing productivity and decision-making,” says BioVenture Nexus.

For more information and to register, please visit BioVenture Nexus.