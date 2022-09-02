Blue Horizon Webinar: The Untapped Climate Opportunity in Alternative Proteins

Together with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Blue Horizon recently published a report called The Untapped Climate Opportunity in Alternative Proteins. In an upcoming webinar, the company will present key findings, share its thinking behind the analyses and answer questions.

What the webinar will cover

Dramatic, above-inflation price increases for animal-based products over the course of the pandemic led to an unprecedented spike in the sales, funding, and public awareness of the alternative protein sector. Increasing global concerns about food security and climate impact have further fueled this development. With 25% of global greenhouse gas emissions caused by the food value chain, the shift to alternative proteins may be the most capital-efficient and high-impact solution to addressing the climate crisis. Projected to represent at least 11% of all meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy consumed globally by 2035, alternative proteins will save 3x the emissions for each dollar invested compared with the next-best tool in the box — decarbonizing cement.

Join online to find out how technology is moving to deliver that value add and how the sector is developing to bring down prices – opening an opportunity for outstanding impact and financial returns.

Event: Sep 12, 2022 03:00 PM in Zurich – The Untapped Climate Opportunity in Alternative Proteins; new report by Blue Horizon & Boston Consulting Group – sign up to this event here.

