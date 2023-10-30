Brazil’s AGN Consultoria to Host Plant Based Day for Food Service

Brazilian consulting firm AGN Consultoria has joined forces with V-Label, Vida Veg, and Meta Foods to host a Plant Based Day focused on the food service industry.

The event will see participation from notable companies such as Cia Tradicional do Comércio, Sodexo, Hilton, Abrasel (Associação Brasileira de Bares e Restaurantes – Seccional São Paulo), Gouvêa Food Service, and Boali. Panels and lectures will focus on various themes within the plant-based food service category.

Spotlight on startups

There will also be a spotlight on plant-based food and beverage startups, such as Vida Veg, Meta Foods, Plant Choice, Galpão Cucina, and Solo Snacks. This will include presentations and discussions on the current market landscape, along with product tastings.

AGN Consultoria says it aims for the event to be the “foremost platform for plant based discussions within the food service industry in Brazil”.

The Plant Based Day will be moderated by businesswoman, speaker, and author Alana Rox, along with Abrasel director Lígia Yokomizo. The full schedule can be viewed here.

Previous events

This is not AGN Consultoria’s first plant-based event; in 2020, the company hosted what was claimed to be Brazil’s first ever plant-based food fair, featuring 22 exhibitors including Fazenda Futuro and Firmenich. Described as having the potential to “enter the national calendar of food-related fairs”, it was held again last year and featured participation from plant-based food producers, machinery industries, input companies, certifiers, and more.

The Plant Based Day will take place on November 8 at Istituto Europeo di Design in São Paulo. Tickets are available here.