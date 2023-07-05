CellAgri Portugal to Hold First International Conference with Notable Industry Speakers in Braga

CellAgri Portugal, the Portuguese association for the development of cellular agriculture, is hosting its inaugural international conference on the 7th and 8th of September, 2023, in Braga, Portugal.

The program will provide scientific presentations, poster sessions, and round-table discussions to share knowledge and advance cellular agriculture in Portugal and worldwide. The event will gather experts to discuss the progress and challenges in developing novel products using cell ag technologies. Four leading industry experts will participate:

CellAgri Portugal invites participants to present their work by submitting abstracts on a range of topics from products to sustainability to safety and regulations until the 30th of June, 2023.

The venue

International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) — a scientific cooperation program between Spain and Portugal established as an Intergovernmental Organization (IGO) — will be the conference’s venue. The INL aims to foster cutting-edge interdisciplinary research in nanotechnology and nanoscience and deploy and articulate nanotechnology for the benefit of society.

CellAgri Portugal is devoted to driving social, economic, and environmental progress in cellular agriculture. The association seeks to create collaborative networks, highlight news, opportunities, research, and business activities within Portugal. Additionally, CellAgri Portugal works to publicize employment openings, spread awareness, and offer specialization courses.

“Our goal is to foster and encourage the collaborative development of cellular agriculture within Portugal, while also sharing the latest scientific and innovative advancements related to cellular agriculture products, such as cultivated meat, fish, milk, collagen, leather, fur, wool, and hair, both nationally and internationally,” says CellAgri Portugal.

Visit www.cellagri.pt/conference.html to find more information, submit an abstract, or register.