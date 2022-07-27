Chef Spike Mendelsohn to Deliver Keynote at Plant Based World Expo NY

The Plant Based World Expo taking place in New York this September 8-9, announces that restaurateur, TV personality and food policy advocate Chef Spike Mendelsohn will keynote Day two of the event on Friday, September 9th. Chef Spike will be well known to our readers in the US, as a prolific vegan entrepreneur and investor and co-founder of the PLNT Burger chain which recently announced plans for widespread expansion throughout the US. Along with friend and fellow entrepreneur Seth Goldman, he co-founded plant-based snack company Eat The Change and has also invested in Mind Blown plant-based seafood. The best and brightest plant-based food industry leaders

“We’re fortunate to have some of the best and brightest plant-based food industry leaders and pioneers speaking at this year’s conference,” said Ben Davis, Content Chair and Strategic Advisor at Plant Based World Expo. “Speakers like Chef Spike Mendelsohn and others will share their expertise as well as real-world case studies and best practices designed to help attendees successfully develop, source and distribute plant-based products, and gain insights they won’t find anywhere else.” This year’s Plant Based World Expo has been curated in partnership with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and Eat For the Planet, to help retailers, foodservice operators and other industry professionals advance their businesses in the plant-based sector. Confirmed speakers will represent Kroger, Target, Dot Foods, Sodexo Campus, PBFA, Mintec. and many more.

Session highlights include:

● Understanding the Consumer Shift Away from Animal to Plant-Based ● Celebrating, Elevating, and Amplifying Diversity in Plant-Based Foods ● Thriving in Food Service ● The Importance of Collaborating with Brands in Retail ● Securing a Resilient Plant-Based Future: Building Domestic Supply Networks ● Plant-Based Food Pricing and the Impact of Inflation ● Addressing Operational Challenges of Plant-Based Menus

“The success of Plant Based World Expo speaks to the explosive growth of the plant-based foods industry,” said Rachel Dreskin, CEO of PBFA. “We are thrilled to partner with the PBW team to curate educational content that expands retailer and foodservice operators’ understanding of the overwhelming demand for plant-based foods, and offer an exciting, meaningful opportunity for our membership to get their delicious and innovative foods in front of industry leaders and consumers.”