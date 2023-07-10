Major Companies Including Kraft Heinz & Nestlé Register for Plant Based World Expo Europe

Less than a month after registration opened for Plant Based World Expo Europe, the organisers have revealed a list of notable companies who have already signed up.

The companies include:

Plant Based World Expo has also revealed the theme for this year’s conference: “Envisioning The Future of The Category”. Influential business leaders, educators, and researchers will seek to answer the question, “What’s the long-term plan for plant-based?”. Session details and speakers will be announced next month.

Plant Based World Expo Europe is taking place for the third time this year from November 15-16. The event is moving to London’s largest event space for 2023 after doubling in size last year.