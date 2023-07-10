Major Companies Including Kraft Heinz & Nestlé Register for Plant Based World Expo Europe

Less than a month after registration opened for Plant Based World Expo Europe, the organisers have revealed a list of notable companies who have already signed up.
The companies include:
- ISS — Hospitality and catering facilities management.
- Sodexo — Catering giant working to make a third of the meals it sells plant-based by 2025.
- Spar — Supermarket offering a range of vegan options.
- Pilgrims Food Masters — Owner of brands such as Richmond and Fridge Raiders.
- Culinor Food Group — Produces fresh meals for retail and food service.
- Sysco — Wholesale restaurant food distributor.
- Bella Italia — Italian restaurant chain offering several vegan dishes.
- Greggs — Bakery chain famous for its vegan sausage rolls.
- Avondale Foods — A leading UK food manufacturer.
- Green Cuisine (owned by Nomad Foods) — Plant-based meat brand offering burgers, chicken-style products, fish alternatives, and more.
- Kerry Foods — Taste and nutrition company increasingly moving towards plant-based.
- Kraft Heinz — Has launched vegan versions of some of its most popular products, such as tomato soup and baked beans with sausages.
- Nestlé — Owner of the Garden Gourmet brand.
- Premier Foods — Produces the Plantastic range of sauces, cakes, and soups.
- Samworth Brothers — Manufactures plant-based products for Tesco.
- Diverse Foods — Fine foods distributor.
- Aldi — Offers almost 1,000 vegan products.
- Tesco — Has a wide range of plant-based products and continues to develop more.
- Waitrose — High-end supermarket chain.
- Do & Co — Austrian catering company.
- DFMI — Sales and marketing company for the transportation industry.
- BidFood — One of the UK’s leading food service providers.
Plant Based World Expo has also revealed the theme for this year’s conference: “Envisioning The Future of The Category”. Influential business leaders, educators, and researchers will seek to answer the question, “What’s the long-term plan for plant-based?”. Session details and speakers will be announced next month.
Plant Based World Expo Europe is taking place for the third time this year from November 15-16. The event is moving to London’s largest event space for 2023 after doubling in size last year.