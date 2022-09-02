Brazil’s Concepta Ingredients Presents Sustainable Portfolio at Plant Based World NY

Concepta Ingredients will present its Rainforest product portfolio at Plant Based World Expo, which takes place September 8 & 9 in New York.

A brand of Grupo Sabará; Concepta Ingredients works with natural, organic, sustainable, and traceable products with a business model committed to the local sociobiodiversity.

The B2B company claims its entire production chain is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. “This is a unique opportunity to present to the international market all of our products and the genuinely Brazilian work carried out by Concepta Ingredients,” said Sales Manager Lilia Kawazoe.

Concepta Ingredients will bring to the international market its work with Brazilian communities. The highlights will include:

Plant-based butter : an ideal alternative produced under organic certification, 100% natural, gluten, trans fat, sodium fat, canola, and soy free.

Arboreto Premium ingredients : a range of oils, syrups, powders, and extracts from pulps or seeds from Brazilian Amazon Cerrado and Caatinga forests. The products are standardized and marketed with the highest quality required by the global market.

A new line of cold pressed oils : a cold extraction method preserves the seeds’ flavour, color, and aroma. With a high concentration of bioactive components, these oils will market to the nutraceutical, functional, and food supplements segments.

Organic muscovado and demerara sugars: a selection of syrups made with an aggregated technology without chemical additives or artificial or pesticide components.

On Thursday, September 8, Account Executive Marina Reis will have the opportunity to talk about the Brazilian team’s Bio Abundance Program and its solutions to ensure the development of sustainable products.

“PBW visitors can learn about our operations in Green Economy in the food market, our concern with the conservation of Brazilian biomes as well as recent achievements such as the participation in the Sustainable Food Awards 2022”, said Marina Reiss in a press release.

The event will take place at 10:30 AM and is open to all attendees.