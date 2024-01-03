Crafty Counter Teams Up With Costco to Showcase WunderEggs at US Roadshows

Crafty Counter, the producer of vegan hard-boiled egg alternative, WunderEggs, has announced a strategic collaboration with retail giant Costco to showcase its products at three Costco roadshows in the United States.

After attending the Fearless Fund VC Summit in Atlanta, which was sponsored by Costco, Crafty Counter received purchase orders for Costco’s roadshows in Atlanta and Orlando throughout the month of January.

Hema Reddy, founder, and CEO of Crafty Counter, shared her vision on social media, stating, “I had heard that roadshows were a vehicle to test your offering, price propensity, insights on the club shopper, and get tons of feedback while of course selling your products to an entirely new customer base. Therefore that was a key part of my pitch.”

Although WunderEggs are not yet a staple on Costco’s retail shelves, these roadshows serve as a platform for the product’s introduction to a new consumer demographic. They offer a chance to gather consumer insights, receive direct feedback, and, as Reddy comments, potentially secure a spot in Costco’s product rotation.

Continued market expansion

Last year, Crafty Counter secured a significant retail partnership with Whole Foods Markets. This collaboration saw the nationwide launch of WunderEggs in ready-to-eat six packs. The product’s composition—is a blend of almonds, cashews, konjac, and coconut milk and is free from soy, wheat, peanuts, and animal-based allergens. It comes in two primary flavors: Black Salt and E’thing Wunder, along with the newly introduced Vegan Deviled Eggs, featuring Fabalish’s plant-based mayo.

Further expanding its reach, the company listed WunderEggs with the leading online foodservice supplier WebstaurantStore last month, making the product accessible to foodservice providers and restaurants throughout the United States.

The upcoming roadshows at Costco represent a pivotal opportunity for Crafty Counter to engage with the retail giant’s extensive consumer base, with each event attracting between 16,000 to 20,000 attendees every weekend. Consumers will have the opportunity to experience WunderEggs firsthand at Brookhaven, Georgia, from January 4 – 7, Cumberland Mall, Georgia, from January 11 – 14, and Clermont, Florida, from January 18 – 21.