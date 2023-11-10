Decisionmakers from Cultivated Meat Industry Gather for Annual Meat Evolution Leaders Summit

GBX EVENTS announces the second Annual Meat Evolution Leaders Summit (MEVO). The Summit will take place on February 7th and 8th, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower and is co-hosted with the Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit (CGTI) and Annual Bio Innovation Leaders Summit (BILS).

MEVO is a cultured meat industry summit that exclusively brings together up to 250 decisionmakers from small to prominent manufacturers, commercial producers, and investors – exclusively in person. These industry leaders are cutting-edge technology providers, brands, and future food pioneers who want to expand their expertise and presence in a lucrative growth market.

The rapidly growing cultivated meat industry is still in its infancy, but promises to be a beacon of hope for our future environment. The MEVO conference is doing its part to make this a reality for the second time by bringing the industry’s leading CXOs back together to learn, develop and grow together instead of remaining in silos.

2024 speakers include:

Bruce Friedrich, Founder and President of The Good Food Institute

Neta Lavon, CTO at Aleph Farms

Daan Luining, Founder and CTO of Meatable

George Peppou, Founder and CEO of Vow

Benjamina Bollag, CEO of Uncommon

Kai Yi Carrie Chan, CEO of Avant

Interesting and lively discussions

The first MEVO Summit took place in Berlin at the beginning of this year. In a panel, leaders discussed similar challenges in the cultured meat, cell and gene therapy and biotechnology industries. The panelists were:

Bruce Friedrich, Founder and President of The Good Food Institute

Jens H. Vogel, SVP and Global Head of Biotech at Bayer

Henrietta Hearth, Vice President of Big Idea Ventures

George Peppou, Founder and CEO of VOW

Daan Luining, Founder and CTO of Meatable

Unter chaired by Uwe Gottschalk, Operating Partner at Keensight Capital – former CSO of Lonza

“The MEVO conference in Berlin was one of the most interesting and lively discussions among experts in the field of bioprocess engineering of cell therapies, biotechnologies and cultured meat,” said Neta Lavon, Co-Founder and CTO of Israel startup Aleph Farms.

The second Annual Meat Evolution Leaders Summit will focus on scale-up strategies, global regulatory developments, the development of new revenue streams and breakthrough innovations.

Those interested can register or get more information at [email protected] and meatevo.com