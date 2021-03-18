EIT FOOD SEEDBED – Applications For EU 2021 Programme Now Open to Startups

The EIT Food Seedbed Pre-Accelerator Programme supports 40 aspiring and founding individuals, start-ups and also intrapreneurs from the agri-food sector. The spectrum for eligible approaches is quite broad and includes business ideas from the areas of alternative proteins, nutrition, sustainable agriculture, sustainable aquaculture, digital traceability and circular economy in the food and agri sector.

During a four-day online seminar, participants will have the opportunity to develop concrete plans and validate their ideas in exchange. In the following months, the participants will talk to their potential customers and distribution partners to find out how they assess the market acceptance of the offer, in order to develop a valid business model and adapt it to the needs of the customers and the market.

During the programme, participants have access to a selected team of experts as well as to various workshops. Participants receive up to € 8,000 to test their business idea and the opportunity to apply for further funding facilities from EIT Food. This programme is implemented by five EIT Food Hubs from Germany, Poland, Denmark, Spain and the UK.

Participants from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands are supported by the DIL Innovation Hub in Quakenbrück.

Alexander Märdian, head of the Innovation Hub at the DIL, has already had good experiences with last year’s programme: “The programme offers concrete support and guidance for those willing to start up a business. The individual support of the participants is very helpful and the networking in the European start-up scene is a real additional benefit. Advantageous for the participants in their entrepreneurial start-up phase are the simple administrative restrictions of the programme.

Applications for all EIT Food Business Creation Programmes can be submitted now. The expected deadline for applications is 31.03.2012.

