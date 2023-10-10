European Market Giants Gather at ProVeg Retailer Roundtable to Accelerate Sustainable Food Transition

European retail giants, including Lidl, REWE, Colruyt, Albert Heijn, Billa, Biedronka, and others, will meet at ProVeg International’s inaugural Retailer Roundtable, Market Leaders Building a Greener Future, on the 24th of October 2023 in Berlin.

Serving as a platform for collaboration and knowledge, participants will address the sector’s most challenging solutions, including achieving price parity and marketing plant-based foods with the aim to speed up the adoption of sustainable food practices.

“Retailers have proven to be the leading lights in transitioning consumers to more climate-friendly foods. This meeting will bring them together in one room to share knowledge that we hope will accelerate their efforts,” said Mathilde Alexandre, corporate and institutional engagement manager at ProVeg International.

Embracing sustainability

The ProVeg Retailer Roundtable aims to spearhead a more environmentally responsible food industry. Transformation of the global food system is needed to combat the climate crisis, as it accounts for up to one-third of total GHG emissions, argues the food awareness organization.

The event will take place just a few weeks before the UN environmental summit, COP28, which has made a long-awaited commitment to emphasize plant-based diets as a solution to address the climate crisis.

This year the Presidency of COP28 has committed to providing primarily plant-based options and labeling food emissions at the two-week event. ProVeg International will install a Food4Climate Pavilion at COP28 to raise awareness of the importance of plant-rich and cultivated foods for reducing GHG emissions.

Retailers pioneering change

Retailers are expanding their offerings of plant-based products and establishing short-term and long-term climate goals. Some examples of the latest plant-based retail initiatives include:

“Our goal is to offer the best range of products for a mindful and more sustainable way of living by 2025. By setting goals for healthy and more sustainable nutrition, we want to support the transformation of food systems,” said Myriam Taphorn, nutritionist and consultant at Lidl Stiftung CSR.

Retailers interested in joining ProVeg’s roundtable can contact [email protected]