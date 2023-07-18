The European Vegan Summit Returns This September

The European Vegan Summit (EVS), the very first event of its kind in Europe, returns this September to open a global discussion on food production and its impact on animal rights, human rights, and the environment.

Politicians, experts, scientists, media activists, NGOs, and businesses will have the unique opportunity to meet virtually to exchange their insights and expertise on the possible solutions to transition to a plant-based society. “We believe it is high time to start connecting the dots between the world of human rights, environmental rights and animal rights. It is impossible to create a modern nation and develop competitive economies without changing the food system. Only an economy without animal exploitation can provide the answer to the challenges brought by climate catastrophe,” outlines the vision of EVS.

The Polish think tank Green REV Institute is organizing this second edition of the summit that will take place from the 19th to the 21st of September, 2023. EVS launched for the first time in 2022 as a platform to discuss the necessary actions and policies to rebuild a food system without animal exploitation.



Influential speakers

The Summit’s inauguration will launch with a plenary session where influential speakers will give keynote speeches on activism, economy, politics, and science: MEPs Sylwia Spurek, vegan investor Sebastiano Castiglioni, and Prof. Philip Lymbery, global CEO of Compassion in World Farming and president of the Eurogroup for Animals.

Across three days, discussions and debates will encompass topics from the lack of access to healthy and ethical food in schools and hospitals to the lack of public policies to support plant-based diets or EU Farm 2 Fork reforms. Additionally, some panelists will open discussions about the widespread repression of pro-vegan movements, the use of insects as proteins, antibiotic resistance, and the impacts of the war in Ukraine on humans and animals.

EVS partners include ProVeg International, GenV, Vegan Finest Food, The Vegan Society, abillion, Healthy Food Healthy Planet, Miejsce by Save Cows, Linfa, Aquatic Animal Alliance, Free From Factory Farming, Forum on Food Safety, Essere Animali, FoodTech.ac, TAPP Coalition. Also, the European Vegetarian Union, Animal Save Movement, Plant Based Treaty, Dansk, and Green Advocacy Academy.

“We have one goal: a world without animal exploitation, a world in which governments, companies, and people think and act responsibly, with concern for environmental, human, and animal rights,” states EVS.

The event is free and will be hosted online from the 19th to the 21st of September, 2023.