European Vegan Summit 2023 Reveals Influential Panel Speakers

The European Vegan Summit, which takes place online from September 19-21, has revealed some of the speakers that will take place in panel discussions at the event.

The panel “Plant Based Sector 2023: Where are we Now? Where do We Want to be?” will feature five participants:

Claire Ogley — Director of campaigns, policy, and research for The Vegan Society.

— Director of campaigns, policy, and research for The Vegan Society. Edoardo Valsecchi — Founder and owner of vegan restaurant Linfa – Eat Different in Milan.

— Founder and owner of vegan restaurant Linfa – Eat Different in Milan. Elena Ciavarella — Senior Associate at Vegan Capital.

— Senior Associate at Vegan Capital. Iga Czubak — Founder and CEO of plant-based meat brand Roślinny Qurczak – Apollo.

— Founder and CEO of plant-based meat brand Roślinny Qurczak – Apollo. Rosella D’angeli — CEO of Vegan Finest Foods, which owns the brands Vegan Zeastar, Beastie Plants, IMelt4u, and Vegan Junkstar.

The panel will be moderated by psychology student Hanna Barakat. It will take place on September 20 at 8 p.m. CEST.

Another panel, “Broken food system — List of major sins” will feature:

Prof. Piotr Skubała — Biologist, activist, and academic.

— Biologist, activist, and academic. M.D. Peter D. Carter — Director of the Climate Emergency Institute and former expert reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

— Director of the Climate Emergency Institute and former expert reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Giulia Laganà — Member of Healthy Food Healthy Planet.

— Member of Healthy Food Healthy Planet. M. A. Axel Anders — Co-founder of Biocyclic Vegan International.

— Co-founder of Biocyclic Vegan International. Alexander Huntley — Research assistant at The Vegan Society.

— Research assistant at The Vegan Society. Ana Béjar — Member of the board of directors for the Spanish political party for animals, PACMA.

Lena Anna Kuklińska, project manager for the Federation of Young European Greens and co-chair of Polish Young Greens, will host the panel. It will take place on September 19 at 6 p.m. CEST.

This will be the second European Vegan Summit after the event took place for the first time last year. Aside from the panel discussions, the summit will also feature keynote speeches from influential figures such as MEP Sylwia Spurek, vegan investor Sebastiano Castiglioni, and Prof. Philip Lymbery (global CEO of Compassion in World Farming and president of the Eurogroup for Animals).

The European Vegan Summit is free, and anyone can attend. Those interested in joining can register their interest on the event’s website.