FACES 2021: Free Online Animal Conference to Headline Moby & Premiere Joaquin Phoenix Documentary

The online Farmed Animal Conference E-Summit will take place this August 2-8 and will feature vegan musician Moby hosting an intimate talk on his 30 plus years of veganism and activism. The event will also premiere the documentary GUNDA, exec produced by Joaquin Phoenix, as well as panels and talks from industry heavyweights including Philip Wollen and Miyoko Schinner.

“These experts and leaders are addressing some of the most urgent issues of our time, from the devastating death toll of aquatic animals to building a bigger, more inclusive movement”

Joining Moby for FACES 2021 are more than 20 leaders – scientists, journalists, filmmakers, activists, authors, CEOs, and more – each presenting their expertise on the most important topic facing activists and vegans: how to make change. Watch the video here.

Panel discussions:

Changemaking plant-based food companies with Miyoko Schinner; Mitchell Scott of The Very Good Food Co.; Nicole Sopko, of Upton’s Naturals; and Christie Lagally of Rebellyous Foods.

Food technology for change with Arturo Elizondo of Clara Foods; Stephanie Michelsen of Jellatech; Anne Palermo of AquaCultured Foods; and Ka Yi Ling of Shiok Meats.

Talks and presentations:

The Business of Kindness

Phillip Wollen, Philanthropic Humanitarian

Wooganism and Other Vegan Conspiracy Theories

Christopher Sebastian, Journalist

Are They Trying to Kill Us?

Keegan Kuhn and John Lewis, Filmmakers

The Problem with Pet Food

Shannon Falconer, CEO and Cofounder, Because, Animals

Fixing Our Movement’s Visibility Problem

Ana Bradley, Executive Director, Sentient Media

Chicken Thoughts

Lori Marino, Neuroscientist

Anti-Oppression and Animal Rights

Christopher Soul Eubanks, Community Organizer

Supporting New Vegans and Vegetarians

Dr. Jo Anderson, Research Director, Faunalytics

How to Save Bees (and how not to)

Charlotte De Keyzer, Ecology Scientist, University of Toronto

Getting the Message Out with Online Activism

Nina Jackel, Founder and President, Lady Freethinker

Vegans for Black Lives Matter

Gwenna Hunter, Founder, Vegans for Black Lives Matter

The Tao of Persuasion

Shaun Monson, Filmmaker

Aquatic Animal Protection

Kathy Hessler, Professor and Director, Animal Law Clinic, Aquatic Animal Law Initiative, Center for Animal Law Studies, Lewis & Clark Law School

Undercover Investigations

Sean Thomas, Director of Investigations, Animal Equality

Understanding Aquaculture

Mary Finelli, President, Fish Feel

The Henmaid’s Tale

Karen Davis, President, United Poultry Concerns

The Vegan Big Tent

Michael C. Dorf and Sherry Colb, Professors, Cornell Law School

Winning over pet lovers with Tim Woodward, executive director, Animal Rescue Corps; Todd Stosuy, field services manager, Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter; and Crystal Kozlak, program manager, Animal Place’s Food for Thought program.

All registered attendees will also be invited to Plant-Based Network’s August 1 virtual premiere of GUNDA, the acclaimed documentary by filmmaker Viktor Kossakovsky and Executive Producer Joaquin Phoenix. GUNDA follows the daily lives of a mother pig, two cows, and a chicken, and offers “a mesmerizing perspective on sentience within animal species, normally – and perhaps purposely – hidden from our view,” according to Phoenix.

“These experts and leaders are addressing some of the most urgent issues of our time, from the devastating death toll of aquatic animals to building a bigger, more inclusive movement,” said Animal Place program director Kelcie Leach. “Everyone registering for the conference will come away with actionable ideas for making change from these leaders.”

FACES offers three speakers each day for seven days beginning August 2. All talks are free to stream; if viewers want access to videos following the event, plus perks generously provided by speakers, there will be packages available for a nominal cost. Any profits support Animal Place. Organizations or activists interested in fundraising can also sign up as affiliates.

FACES is supported by generous sponsors Miyoko’s, The Very Good Butchers (click here for a special gift), A Well-Fed World, and VFC Vegan Fried Chick*n.

To register for FACES 2021 visit: https://facesummit.org/

RSVP/share on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/252463089596014/

Join the FACES Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/602943430416233

Share article: share

share

share

email