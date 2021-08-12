Fi Europe: Apply Now For the Fi Europe Innovation Awards 2021

Fi Europe Innovation Awards and Startup Innovation Challenge: honoring breakthrough innovations in the food and beverage industry.

As part of the world’s leading trade shows Fi Europe and Hi Europe, companies and professionals will once again be honored for outstanding achievements in the industry. Startups no more than five years old can submit their most innovative product, service or solution to the Startup Innovation Challenge 2021 by September 17.

For Fi and Hi Europe exhibitors, the Fi Europe Innovation Awards 2021 are open until September 24. These will be awarded in eight categories; one of the categories, “Future of Nutrition,” will be awarded for the first time this year to individuals from companies, associations or organizations that are not exhibiting. Both the Startup Innovation Challenge and the Fi Europe Innovation Awards are considered prestigious industry honors.

From ingredients, process technology and equipment to new strategic concepts and initiatives, the Fi Europe Innovation Awards have been recognizing pioneering work in food and beverage ingredients for many years, always reflecting current trends. A panel of industry experts led by Prof. Colin Dennis, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IFIS and the British Nutrition Foundation, will sift through the entries and announce their choices during Fi and Hi Europe, which runs from November 30 to December 2.

Prof. Colin Dennis, who has chaired the judging panel since 2019, comments, “Innovation in the food industry is critical to its future success. Meeting the needs of consumers and the market while keeping in mind human and planetary health, diversity and inclusivity – this is what drives companies forward. New processes, ingredients and products deliver nutritional benefits and/or new sensory experiences. The Fi Europe Innovation Awards recognize these many exciting developments and are a testament to the pace of innovation in the industry. I am very much looking forward to working with my colleagues and sifting through the entries for 2021.”

Companies can apply for one or more of the following categories. Preference will be given to innovations developed within the past two years:

The Future of Nutrition Award recognizes an individual or team achievement that has actively contributed to innovative ideas or educational initiatives in the field of food and nutrition, particularly around consumer health and wellness. Individuals from non-exhibiting companies, associations or organizations may also be nominated for this award.

The Sensory Innovation Award goes to an organization or company that has developed the best ingredient or process to improve food sensory (taste, texture, smell and/or appearance) without significantly increasing application costs.

The Plant-based Innovation Award is for an organization or company that has developed the best plant-based ingredient or application in terms of sensory and physical properties or application cost.

The Clean Label & Natural Innovation Award recognizes an organization or company for developing the best clean label ingredient or process in terms of sensory and physical properties or application cost.

The Health Innovation Award goes to an organization or company for developing the best ingredient or application that has been shown to promote physical, cognitive, immune or gut health.

Food Tech Innovation Award recognizes an organization or company for developing a technical solution or service in processing/manufacturing/packaging/waste reduction for food ingredients or finished products.

The Sustainability Innovation Award recognizes an organization or company for a supply chain strategy that promotes environmentally, economically or socially sustainable production in the food and beverage industry.

The Diversity & Inclusion Innovation Award recognizes an organization or company for creating a work environment that provides equal opportunity for all employees regardless of gender, race, religious background, sexual orientation, and physical or mental ability.

Startups in the spotlight

For the sixth time, the Startup Innovation Challenge supports projects of young companies in the food and beverage industry through a special funding program tailored to the needs of startups.

The competition is aimed at all startups and recognizes innovations such as: groundbreaking new ingredients/additives that improve the taste, texture, appearance and/or nutritional value of foods and beverages; revolutionary processing technologies; new technologies or services that support the industry in general.

As the largest get-together of buyers and decision-makers in the ingredients industry, Fi and Hi Europe offers the ideal setting for the Startup Innovation Challenge finalists to present themselves and their solutions to the international trade audience. All finalists will have the opportunity for a pitch as part of the Fi and Hi Europe online program as well as a live pitch on site in Frankfurt. Winners will receive prizes such as personal mentoring from a jury member of their choice, a booth at Fi Europe 2022, or a Fi Global Insights & Ingredients Network Digital Package to be present online for an entire year.

