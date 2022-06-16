Fi Global to Host 11 Events Worldwide With Spotlight on Plant-Based Trend

Food ingredients events organiser Fi Global has announced it will host 11 live events in 2022 across the Americas, Asia and EMEA.

The events will feature an emphasis on current industry trends, in particular the rapid shift towards plant-based products. For example, Hi and Fi China will include a plant-based expo, while Fi Asia will feature numerous plant-based initiatives such as a sensory tasting bar and start-up competition.

Online events

This year, Hi and Fi Europe will take place both in-person and online, increasing opportunities for attendees. Other events will be online only, such as the Fi Webinar Series. This free series will focus on growing market segments such as Protein, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Snacks & Bakery, Plant-based, and Beverages.

Fi Europe Innovation Awards

Fi also hosts the Fi Europe Innovation Awards, honouring innovative food industry startups across eight categories. In recent years, alt-protein companies have enjoyed considerable success in the awards, with those shortlisted including Sophie’s BioNutrients, Moolec Science, and Time Travelling Milkman.

“More than ever before, the Fi Global portfolio connects the ingredient industry through a number of physical and online offerings, with supporting digital platforms and solutions,” said Julien Bonvallet, Fi Global Brand Director. “All of our offerings allow buyers and sellers of food ingredients to come together to connect, learn and do better business. We believe that close cooperation within the global food ingredients community has the power to positively impact wellbeing, health and the environment.”