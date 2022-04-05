Jennifer Stojkovic, executive leader and founder of the Vegan Women Summit, announces the launch and tour of her new book, “The Future of Food is Female – Reinventing the Food System to Save the Planet.” The book is said to be the first to highlight the role of women CEOs, venture capitalists, scientists and entrepreneurs in the modern food tech industry.

Available April 5th in print and ebook versions, the book can be purchased worldwide through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers.

“The Future of Food” features a collection of insightful stories from 15 women leaders in animal-free food tech, including Heather Mills, Miyoko Schinner (Miyoko’s Creamery CEO), Suzy Amis Cameron (Author and investor), Pinky Cole (Slutty Vegan CEO), among many more.

Women changing the world

Uma Valeti and Josh Tetrick, two major figures in food tech, have both praised the publication’s focus on women’s contributions to innovation. “[This book] sheds light on the visionary women who are paving the way towards a more sustainable, healthy, equitable, and compassionate future by challenging the status quo of our food systems,” says Valeti, CEO of UPSIDE Foods.

Tetrick, CEO of JUST, Inc, stated: “Stojkovic weaves together a powerful vision for a transformative future of food, as told through the eyes of women around the world[…]I recommend this book to anyone looking to be inspired to make a difference in this world.”

Book tour + VWS Returns

On April 8th, Vegan Women Summit (VWS) returns to Los Angeles for a full-day conference of top speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities. The sold-out event will also gather over three dozen animal-free brands at the VWS Compassion Marketplace. Virtual tickets are still available at www.veganwomensummit.com

Stojkovic will also embark on a promotional book tour this month, with stops in Boulder, Austin, Miami, Atlanta, Raleigh and Philadelphia. More event details and tour dates can be found on her website, www.jenniferstojkovic.com.