On December 9-10, the world’s only 100% plant-based trade show will return to New York City. Plant Based World Expo at the Javits Center will be the biggest yet, with twice as many exhibitors than in 2019.

In addition to more than 200 plant-based brands from around the world, the show will feature a rich educational conference, keynote sessions with retail and foodservice thought leaders, special networking events and much more.

Thousands of industry professionals from grocery, foodservice and hospitality will come together under one roof to discover the opportunities that plant-based offers their businesses.

Should you join them? Absolutely! Here are the top five reasons you won’t want to miss out:

Taste the Latest Products

It may have felt like the world came to a halt last year, but businesses have been continuing to innovate at unprecedented levels. Be the first to taste the latest product launches from leading plant-based brands and bring them to your customers.

Learn About the Next Big Trends

From versatile plant-based whole cuts to meaty jerky made from mushrooms, learn what’s coming next in this vastly evolving space.

Reconnect with the Industry

It’s been too long! Plant-Based World Expo is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with your industry peers and meet friends, old and new. Don’t miss the Networking Reception at 4-5pm on Thursday December 9 in the Exhibit Hall.

Discover New Ingredients and Technologies

Innovation is happening at all levels of the supply chain, including ingredients and manufacturing. Meet some of the companies leading the way in the Exhibit Hall, or upgrade to an All Access Pass to attend the conference sessions and take a deeper dive into this fascinating topic.

Collaborate with Like-Minded Businesses

Whether it’s launching a line of branded dishes in a restaurant, sourcing a new product for white labeling, teaming up on a social media competition or creating something new entirely, you’ll find a show full of like-minded, eco-conscious and mission-aligned businesses. The possibilities are endless!

There’s not much time left until the show, don’t miss out! Register for free at www.plantbasedworldexpo.com/register.asp