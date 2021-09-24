Food Funders Circle: An Online Event For Alternative Protein Investors

The Food Funders Circle is a new event series that raises funds to support charities working to transform the global food system. The Food Funders Circle is “a high-impact online event for alternative protein investors and philanthropists to learn about and potentially fund hand-picked projects that support our mission to reduce global animal consumption ”, according to Sebastian Joy, Executive Chair at 50by40.

The first Food Funders Circle is proudly presented by 50by40 and Beyond Animal. This is a special opportunity to make a significant contribution to the alternative protein movement, at this unique event format with an impressive line-up of high-profile speakers and industry leaders.

The inaugural Food Funders Circle will take place on 28 September at 18:00 CET and is free of charge. You can register online here.

This one-hour online event will raise funds to support 50by40’s partner organisations through a virtual funding campaign. 50by40 is a global coalition of over 70 organisations working to reduce the production and consumption of industrial animal products worldwide by 50% by 2040 – for the benefit of the planet, the climate and people.

You can find more information here.

