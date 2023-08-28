FPP Live to Take Place in Amsterdam With 500 Attendees & 65+ Speakers

FPP Live (The Future of Protein Production) is set to take place in Amsterdam in October, with over 500 delegates expected to attend.

30 companies will exhibit at the event, and there will be over 14 hours of content across two days. The conference and exhibition build on the success of the annual Future of Protein Production Summit, which is described as “the industry’s preeminent virtual platform for showcasing the latest innovative breakthroughs to help accelerate the commercialization and scaling of alt proteins”.

At the conference, attendees can meet entrepreneurs, investors, technology suppliers, experts, and thought leaders from major companies. Topics discussed will include scaling, regulations, manufacturing strategy, sourcing, consumer acceptance, and funding. Eugene Wang of Sophie’s Bionutrients, Mark Post of Mosa Meat, and Lorena Savani of EIT Food will be among the over 65 speakers.

Expo

The event will also feature an expo showcasing the latest products and solutions addressing challenges in the alt protein industry, from ingredients to retail. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of key C-suite decision-makers.

“The show covers interesting topics about what’s happening in the food and nutrition space,” said past attendee Jazleen Kaur, Content Lead and Brand Manager at ChemBizR. “It was great to connect with so many people and have meaningful conversations throughout the event along with wonderful support from the event team.”

FPP Live will take place from October 11-12 at RAI Amsterdam.