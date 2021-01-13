Free Beyond Meat Breakfasts Across The USA on 14th January

Beyond Meat is partnering with 25 popular local restaurants in key cities across the US to offer free breakfasts made with the Beyond Breakfast Sausage, and help to popularise healthier, meat-free choices for the New Year. Available outlets as listed below.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Patties are designed to taste like pork breakfast sausage patties, have 50% less total fat and 35% less saturated fat and sodium than a leading brand of pork breakfast sausage patties. Additionally, the patties have no GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, cholesterol, hormones, antibiotics, soy or gluten.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Links are designed to deliver the same taste and texture as traditional pork sausage links but with 40% less sodium and no GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, cholesterol, hormones, antibiotics, soy or gluten.

US consumers can book advanced time slots via Resy to pick up their free breakfast at more than 25 different locations across the country on January 14 between 8-11 a.m., local time. Each restaurant will be serving their own unique and customized recipe featuring the Beyond Breakfast Sausage, as follows:

“At Beyond Meat, we know that small changes can have a big impact on both our health and the health of the planet, and we want to inspire people to make those better choices starting with the first and most important meal of the day,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’re thrilled to partner with local restaurants to offer consumers our delicious and better-for-you breakfast options, no sacrifice required.”

