Amsterdam’s Free From Food 2023 Event Features Dedicated Vegan & Plant-Based Theatre

Free From Food 2023, an event focusing on the ever-evolving landscape of ‘free from’ products, takes place at the RAI Amsterdam on 21 and 22 November 2023, with a whole arena dedicated to Vegan & Plant-Based.

This year’s program features three dedicated theatres – Free From Retail, Vegan & Plant-Based, and Supplier & Insights – each offering informative sessions spread across two days.

How to make the best meat analogues

Notably, Professor Atze Jan van der Groot, Professor of Protein Structuring and Sustainability at Wageningen University & Research will take center stage to deliver a session titled How to make the best meat analogues? This session promises to unveil cutting-edge methods in crafting meat analogues, revealing the underlying strategies aimed at emulating the intricate fibrous structure of meat. He will advocate for the exploration of alternative ingredients beyond the conventional realms of soy, pea, or wheat, emphasising the significance of ingredient diversity in shaping the future of meat analogues.

The Vegan & Plant-Based Theatre will also feature the following presentations.

Leo Koning , Community Manager at The Protein Community / Foodvalley, will offer insights for those looking to update their knowledge on the ever-changing plant-based food landscape in the presentation 3 Trends in the Protein Transition.

Minke Burgers, Project Manager at The Protein Community/Foodvalley will continue the conversation on trends in the protein transition.

Elsa Guadarrama from ProVeg International will present a session entitled From Data to Action: Leveraging Consumer Attitudes towards Plant-Based Foods for Market Success.

Esther Rabofski from Albert Schweitzer Stiftung will present Unlocking the potential of reducing animal products in the food industry.

Also of note to those in the plant-based industry

Belgian company KPNI Foodie / TR-EAT will present its diverse offerings, including gluten-free, dairy-free, meat-free, sugar-free, soy-free, palm oil-free, vegan, and low-carb & keto range products. With a focus on prebiotic fibres from tubers and seeds, the company’s products aim to promote holistic health and wellbeing, catering to health-conscious consumers.

Additionally, and adjacent to plant-based interests, Winfried Muehling, Marketing and Communications Director of Pro Carton, will spearhead an insightful session in the Free From Retail Theatre on Cartonboard – leading the road to circularity, delving into the pivotal discussions surrounding the ongoing Plastic Packaging Waste Regulations (PPWR). This session will underscore the critical role of sustainable packaging solutions in realising the ambitious objectives outlined in the EU Green Deal.

Ronald Holman, Event Director of Free From Food 2023, comments: “With an unparalleled lineup of speakers and sessions, Free From Food 2023 presents significant prospects for industry professionals and thought leaders, offering a unique platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and fostering innovation within the ‘free from’ sphere. We eagerly await the opportunity to host both exhibitors and visitors at our industry-leading event this November at the RAI Amsterdam.”