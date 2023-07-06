Over 75 Products Registered as Vegan Trademarks Honoured at the UK Free-From Awards

Launched in 2008, the Free From Awards are the only awards in the UK that focus exclusively on ‘free-from’ foods and drinks. Products are blind-tested by a panel of judges made up of chefs, developers, manufacturers, and nutritionists to award the best products in the ‘Free From’ category. Vegan Trademark-winning products won in numerous categories this year, including dairy and cheese alternatives, confectionery, and food.

Launched by the Vegan Society in 1990, the Vegan Trademark‘s strict standards ensure that a product contains no animal ingredients and that its ingredients have not been tested on animals. Today, over 65,000 products are registered worldwide, including food, drink, and cosmetics, making it easier for consumers to make informed choices.

ASDA scoops 55 awards

ASDA, one of the company’s biggest brand owners, was the big winner at the awards ceremony, picking up 55 awards for its vegan free-from products in 12 categories. Vegan confectionery brand Booja Booja also received numerous gold and silver awards for its dairy-free truffles and ice creams, while Cathedral City’s plant-based cheddar, which has been popular with consumers since its launch in 2022, won gold in the cheese alternatives category.

Gluten, wheat, and dairy-free bakery We Love Cake won three awards for its desserts, including one for its latest vegan offering – the classic British cake Cherry Bakewell. The new line of tea-time treats will be available in cafés, independent shops, and chains across the UK.

Josh Boydell-Smith, Head of Marketing at Bells of Lazonby, the company behind We Love Cake, comments: “The Cherry Bakewell cake is an exciting innovation not only for the We Love Cake brand but also for the plant-based category. It is the ultimate classic sweet treat and it is fantastic to be launching a vegan version. We’re very proud of the product and can’t wait for people to try it.”

Alex Markland, Trademark Account Manager at The Vegan Society, is delighted that so many vegan products have been recognised at the Free From Awards: “It’s fantastic to see such a wide range of products registered with our Vegan Trademark being recognised for their quality and taste at the Free From Awards. Plant-based products are not just for vegans, but for most diets, including vegetarians, the vast number of meat and dairy eaters, lactose intolerant people, followers of certain religious groups, and those who just want to enjoy vegan food! It’s great that brands like We Love Cake continue to bring delicious new products to market for everyone to enjoy.”

Read more about the winners at www.freefromfoodawards.co.uk.